George Russell set the fastest time in the second free practice session ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 21st round of the Formula 1 season. The British Mercedes driver recorded 1:47.272 minutes on his fastest lap.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly finished second, just 0.071 seconds behind Russell. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third, 0.333 seconds off the pace. The fourth-fastest time went to Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, 1.135 seconds behind the leader.

Drivers from five different teams made up the top five. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton finished sixth, McLaren’s Lando Norris took seventh, while Ferrari’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli ended the session in eighth.

As with the first session, the second free practice took place in difficult weather conditions. The rain forced the drivers to use wet-weather tyres, limiting opportunities for clean laps and comparisons of pace on a dry track.

The practice results do not determine the starting grid, but they offer an initial indication of how the cars are performing ahead of the rest of the race weekend in Las Vegas.