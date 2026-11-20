Lokomotiv Sofia will be without Angel Lyaskov for their away match against Levski in the 15th round of the efbet Liga. The footballer will miss the game due to a suspension imposed after accumulating yellow cards.

The match is on Sunday, November 22, at 15:30 at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium. The game will be broadcast on DIEMA SPORT and PLAY DIEMA XTRA.

„Our first team continues to prepare at full intensity for its first match after the international break - the away game against Levski at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, which is this Sunday at 15:30. Angel Lyaskov will miss the match due to a suspension for accumulating yellow cards“, Lokomotiv Sofia announced.

Supporters of the capital club will enter through Gate 11 of the away section, which will open at 14:00. Ticket prices are 8 euros.

Levski are second in the standings with 32 points, two behind leaders CSKA, who have played one more match. Lokomotiv Sofia are 14th with 9 points and have only one win since the start of the season.

The match is the first for both teams after the international break.