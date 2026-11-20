England have received a suspended UEFA sanction over the behaviour of their fans during the 3–2 victory over Spain in Madrid. The Football Association has been fined €15,000, while ticket sales to national team supporters have been restricted for one away match.

UEFA classified the case as “racist and/or discriminatory behaviour”. According to the ruling, the offence was related to anti-Catholic and anti-Irish chants from the section containing England supporters.

The punishment will not be enforced immediately. It is suspended for a probationary period of two years, starting from the decision of the disciplinary bodies. If a new offence is committed during this period, the ban may come into force and England fans may be denied tickets for one away match of the national team.

The measure is separate from the financial sanction that the Football Association must pay. The fine is €15,000.

England won the match 3–2 after taking a 3–0 lead through goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White. Spain scored twice but could not avoid their first defeat after a run of 43 matches without a loss.

The match was played in Madrid, and UEFA’s disciplinary decision concerns the behaviour of England supporters, not the actions of the players or coaching staff. In the event of a repeat offence during the probationary period, the consequence will be a restriction on visiting fans’ access to one match.