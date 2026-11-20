Lionel Messi remains Major League Soccer's highest-paid footballer, with guaranteed compensation of $28.3 million. The amount is listed in data published by the MLS Players Association and includes only payments for the Argentine's sporting activities, excluding his income from other sources. Al Jazeera reported the data, citing AFP.

Messi's compensation is nearly $8 million higher than last year's figure. The forward has been playing in MLS since 2023, and his contract with Inter Miami was extended until 2028.

Robert Lewandowski of Chicago Fire is in second place with guaranteed compensation of $19.51 million. The Polish forward joined the club earlier this year.

Frenchman Antoine Griezmann of Orlando City is third with $13.94 million. Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC is fourth with $11.15 million, while Atlanta United's Breel Embolo completes the top five with $10.81 million.

Inter Miami also tops the ranking for total guaranteed compensation of players at MLS clubs. The team has a total of $59.37 million, followed by Chicago Fire with $41.29 million and Atlanta United with $38.35 million.

LA Galaxy is in fourth place with $34.91 million, while Los Angeles FC is fifth with $32.91 million. Philadelphia Union are at the bottom of the ranking with $12.64 million, followed by Sporting Kansas City with $13.30 million and D.C. United with $14.55 million.

The figures cited were calculated as of October 9. For players who joined MLS during the summer transfer window, the amounts were recalculated on an annual basis.