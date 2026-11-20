Levski are monitoring 23-year-old Polish striker Szymon Włodarczyk of Sturm Graz, Polish media report. He is among the options for strengthening the capital club’s attack during the winter transfer window.

Levski’s management are looking for both a centre-forward and a right winger. Włodarczyk is one of the options being considered for the focal point of the attack, but no talks over a potential transfer have been held so far.

The Polish player has been part of Sturm Graz since July 2023. His contract with the Austrian club runs until the summer of 2027, meaning that any potential transfer would require an agreement between the two clubs.

Włodarczyk is valued at around €750,000. In the summer, Swiss club Thun, Slovenian side Celje and several clubs from Poland showed interest in him, but no deal was reached.

The striker has made 16 appearances for Poland’s under-21 national team, scoring seven goals. He is one of several players being considered by Levski to strengthen the squad in the winter.