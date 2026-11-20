Anton Nedyalkov is on the verge of leaving Ludogorets as early as the winter transfer window, despite having a contract with the club until June 2027. According to “Corner”, the 33-year-old defender and the Razgrad-based club could part ways by mutual consent, with the management not intending to stand in the way of their long-serving captain.

Nedyalkov is not part of the plans of returning head coach Igor Jovićević. The left-back has lost his starting place to 20-year-old Simeon Shishkov, who has established himself in the position. Since the start of the season, Nedyalkov has made just 9 appearances in the efbet League.

According to the report, foreign clubs are already interested in Nedyalkov, while the likelihood of him continuing his career in Bulgaria is minimal. Terminating his contract in the winter would make it easier for him to find a new team.

The expected departure will bring an end to his spell at Ludogorets, which began in the summer of 2018. Before that, the defender played for Litex and CSKA, as well as for Dallas in Major League Soccer.

With the Razgrad-based club, Nedyalkov has won seven Bulgarian league titles, the Bulgarian Cup twice and the Bulgarian Super Cup six times. He has been part of Ludogorets for eight and a half years and is among the longest-serving footballers in the squad.