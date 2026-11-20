Juventus have included Monza forward Gustavo Varela among their main transfer targets. The 21-year-old Portuguese is a teammate of Bulgaria international Valentin Antov, and interest in him has emerged following his strong start to the Serie A season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as cited by Focus, Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara has already sounded out the possibility of a potential transfer. There is no indication so far that an official offer has been made, and the talks are still at a preliminary stage.

The Turin club will not be the only contender for Varela’s signature. Liverpool, Tottenham and Brentford are also monitoring the situation surrounding the forward. An additional complication for Juventus is Benfica’s position, as the Portuguese club have the option to buy the player’s rights.

Varela is the leading scorer in Serie A with nine goals. He has also scored twice in the Coppa Italia this season. His performances are among the reasons why interest in him has intensified even before the transfer window opens.

The Portuguese forward is under contract with Monza until June 30, 2030. His market value, according to the information cited by Focus, is around €5 million.

Varela joined Monza from Benfica in the summer of 2026. If Juventus’ interest turns into a concrete offer, the Italian club will have to contend both with competition from England and with the contractual rights of his former Portuguese club.