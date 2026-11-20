The FIA will begin the phased introduction of permanent stewards in Formula 1 from the 2027 season. Initially, a small group of full-time officials will be appointed, with the programme set to be expanded in 2028.

The long-term goal is to establish a department of between 12 and 15 permanent stewards. It will subsequently be able to support other single-seater championships held under the auspices of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile.

Formula 1 stewards review incidents on the track and enforce the sporting regulations. Their decisions often become a source of discontent among teams, drivers and fans, particularly when penalties are involved or similar situations are interpreted differently.

The current part-time stewards will continue to perform their duties alongside the new permanent officials. The FIA will also retain the practice of appointing driver stewards. These are former competitors who take part in every race and contribute their practical experience from the track.

According to the FIA, the new structure should ensure greater consistency in decision-making. The permanent stewards will be able to monitor recurring cases, identify areas where the rules require further clarification, and support future changes to the regulations.

They will also play a role in training the federation's next generation of officials. In this way, the FIA expects to build a more sustainable model for preparing and applying the rules across its various championships.

„This latest significant investment in the FIA's officiating activities reflects our commitment to achieving the highest standards in decision-making, fairness and integrity in motorsport,“ said the federation's president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The first phase will begin in 2027, while the expansion of the department is planned for 2028 and the following seasons.