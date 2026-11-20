Lionel Messi is preparing possible legal action against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) over the use of his name and image in a beer advertising campaign without his consent. According to A24, the footballer has ended his personal and business relations with the president of the organization, Claudio Tapia. The case concerns an Argentine beer brand that is a partner of the national team. Messi’s image was used in the advertisement despite the fact that he has an exclusive sponsorship deal with the American brand Michelob. The company has sought an explanation from the Argentine footballer’s representatives.

“Messi has sent his lawyers to prepare an official letter asking the AFA to stop using his image for a business that is not connected to Argentine football,” journalist Nicolás Vignasky said on A24.

According to information cited by the television channel, permission to use the image was given personally by Tapia. It has not been reported that Messi’s lawyers have already filed a lawsuit or that the court has opened proceedings. At this stage, the matter concerns an official warning to the football association that is being prepared.

Relations between Messi and the AFA leadership have also deteriorated because of the organization of his farewell match against Benin in October. The game was marred by problems with the sound and lighting, while the drone show after the match caused further dissatisfaction.

During the spectacle, an image was shown of Messi shooting with his right foot, even though the footballer is left-footed. A24 reports that those around him perceived this as another sign of the event’s poor organization.

The conflict is unfolding against the backdrop of investigations into Tapia and Pablo Toviggino. The two are suspected of tax fraud and money laundering, although these allegations do not constitute established guilt.

According to information cited by A24, transfers totaling more than 1.2 million dollars to companies linked to the rental and management of luxury yachts in Monaco, Ibiza and Florida have been traced. The materials in the case do not, in themselves, prove that the funds were used illegally. Thus, the dispute over the beer advertisement is turning into a broader conflict between Messi and the leadership of Argentine football. The next step will be whether the footballer’s lawyers actually send the official letter and whether the AFA responds to the claims regarding the use of his image.