CSKA will have a new club doctor – Ivaylo Yakimov, who is returning to the club after nearly 20 years. The specialist joins from Ludogorets and will succeed Marian Dobrev, who parted ways with the “Reds” in October. The information was reported by “Telegraf”.

Yakimov previously worked at CSKA between 2004 and 2006. He was part of the medical team of the championship-winning squad in 2005, when the capital club won the Bulgarian title.

CSKA’s new club doctor arrives from Ludogorets, where he worked for years. Initially, he was the doctor of the first team, and subsequently took charge of the medical care of the academy, reserve and women’s teams.

During his professional career, Yakimov also worked at Spartak Varna, Litex and Scottish side Hearts. He is a sports medicine specialist and has more than 30 years of medical experience.

His return to CSKA comes at a time when the club had to fill the position left vacant after parting ways with Marian Dobrev.