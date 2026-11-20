Lewis Hamilton is in no rush to negotiate a new contract with “Ferrari”, despite already stating his desire to remain in Formula 1 over the next decade. The seven-time world champion’s current agreement expires at the end of 2027, and according to Hamilton himself, talks about an extension usually begin during the final year of the contract.

“No, I haven’t thought about it at all. I’m halfway through the contract. Usually, these discussions take place in the final year,” said the 41-year-old Briton, quoted by The Independent.

The upcoming race in Las Vegas will be Hamilton’s 401st Formula 1 start. The driver made his championship debut in 2007 and has won seven world titles during his career.

Despite talks with “Ferrari” not having begun, Hamilton has not set a near-term horizon for the end of his career. He has already expressed his desire to continue racing over the next decade, with the expected return of Formula 1 to Africa through a race in Rwanda among his motivations.

Hamilton enters the final part of the season battling for second place in the overall standings. Kimi Antonelli has already been crowned champion, while the Briton trails Max Verstappen by 18 points with three rounds remaining.

The season brought Hamilton his first victory with “Ferrari” in Barcelona, as well as his first pole position for the Italian team in Mexico. These results strengthened his position in the battle behind the new world champion, but left the decision about his future in the hands of the upcoming talks with the team.

For now, Hamilton has confirmed only his intention to continue in Formula 1. A new contract with “Ferrari” has not yet been discussed.