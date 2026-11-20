There has also been a change concerning the club museum. Ivaylo Rusev will replace Hristo Hristov—Uncle Graf—in the position. The news was confirmed on Niki Kanchev’s show on Darik Radio, where Rusev and CSKA’s commercial director Milen Vasilev were guests.

Rusev was part of the Army men’s delegation during their European away trips this season. He has also been involved in the work of fccska.com—a statistical platform dedicated to the club’s history.

Hristo Hristov took over the museum following the death of Aleksandar Manov on December 25, 2020. For many years, Manov was among the people who preserved CSKA’s history and memory.

“The museum will feature things that cannot be found anywhere else. In Bulgaria, CSKA is the best team, the greatest footballers are from CSKA, so it is only natural that everything best should be there. The club’s history has been preserved,” Ivaylo Rusev told Niki Kanchev.

During the appearance, Rusev and Milen Vasilev donated a shirt, a 3D puzzle of the “Bulgarska Armia” stadium and CSKA’s new almanac for last season to Darik Radio’s annual Christmas auction.

It has still not been announced when the new museum at the “Bulgarska Armia” stadium will open its doors.