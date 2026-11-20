Nikola Tsolov is just eight points away from the lead in Formula 2 in a scenario where Rafael Câmara does not compete in the final two rounds due to his commitments with Haas in Formula 1. The Bulgarian Campos Racing driver has 200 points, while the Brazilian leads with 207.

If Câmara does not add any more points to his tally, Tsolov will need to score eight to overtake him outright. Seven could also be enough for first place in the event of a tie, as the Bulgarian has more wins in feature races—four to three. However, this would not automatically decide the championship, because Alexander Dunne is also still in contention.

Dunne is third with 189 points, 11 behind Tsolov. Gabriele Minì is fourth with 163 points. Thus, the outcome will depend not only on Câmara’s absence or participation, but also on the results of the other contenders in the final two rounds.

Rafael Câmara has already made his Formula 1 debut for Haas in Brazil, and this weekend he is also competing in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Brazilian has been confirmed as a full-time driver for the American team in 2027, but it is still unclear whether he will continue racing in Formula 1 in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“That is a good question, even for me. I will have to discuss with the team what we will do in the upcoming races,” Câmara told Formula 1. He added that both options are important to him.

Formula 2 rules do not allow a driver nominated to participate in Formula 1 to also compete in Formula 2 during the same race event. This is precisely what creates a direct link between Câmara’s decision and Tsolov’s title chances.

The final two rounds of the season are scheduled to take place at the Lusail circuit in Qatar from 27 to 29 November, while the Abu Dhabi finale at Yas Marina will be held from 4 to 6 December. Tsolov will have the opportunity to challenge for his first Formula 2 title in them, but he will also have to keep an eye on the results of Câmara and Dunne.