Spain will face France in the quarter-finals of the Nations League in the 2026/27 season. This was determined by the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland.

The other ties are the Netherlands – Portugal, Belgium – Germany and Norway – England. France, Germany, England and Portugal won their respective League A groups and were seeded. Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway finished second and were among the unseeded teams.

The rules did not allow a group winner to face a team that had finished second in the same group. Thus, Spain avoided England, with whom it had been in Group A3, while France could not be drawn against Belgium.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played between 25 and 27 March 2027, while the second legs are scheduled for 28–30 March. The teams that finished second in their groups will host the first matches.

Qualification will be determined by the aggregate score over the two matches. If the teams are level at the end of the second leg, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played, and if the score remains level, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout. „The quarter-final winners will qualify for the final tournament in June 2027,“ UEFA specifies in the draw procedure.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 9 and 10 June 2027, while the final and the third-place play-off will take place on 13 June. The host of the final phase will be determined by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Spain won the Nations League in 2023, while Portugal triumphed in the tournament's most recent edition in 2025. The Nations League was created in 2018 as an official competition for national teams, replacing some friendly matches.