Elizara Yaneva reached the semifinals of the hard-court tournament in Trnava, Slovakia. The top seed defeated Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals after 1 hour and 49 minutes of play.

The Bulgarian made a confident start and converted a break in the second game. Yaneva broke her opponent's serve once more and closed out the first set 6-2.

The second set began with the 19-year-old tennis player trailing, as she allowed Bolkvadze to take a 2-0 lead. Yaneva quickly broke back, however, and levelled the score at 2-2. She converted another break in the tenth game and ended the match at 6-4.

By reaching the semifinals, Yaneva secured 29 points for the world rankings, in which she occupies 142nd place this week.

Yaneva's semifinal opponent will be determined by the match between Great Britain's Emily Appleton and France's Jessica Ponchet.

The tournament in Trnava has a prize fund of $60,000.