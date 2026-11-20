Thibaut Courtois will remain Real Madrid’s goalkeeper until June 30, 2028. The Spanish club officially announced the extension of the 34-year-old Belgian’s contract by one more season.

Courtois’s previous contract was due to expire in the summer of 2027. The new agreement fulfills his wish to end his professional career at the Madrid club.

Courtois arrived at the “Santiago Bernabéu” in 2018. After eight seasons, he has made 348 appearances for Real Madrid, keeping 133 clean sheets, according to data published by “24 Chasa”. Before that, the Belgian played for Genk, Chelsea and Atlético Madrid.

With the Madrid side, Courtois has won the Champions League twice and the Spanish title three times. By extending his contract, Real Madrid are retaining one of their most experienced players and their first-choice goalkeeper. Courtois will be tied to the club until the end of the 2027/2028 season, when he will turn 36.