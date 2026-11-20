CSKA are exploring the possibility of signing Oscar Cortés from Rangers on loan during the January transfer window. The 22-year-old Colombian winger is currently playing for Argentine club Huracán, but his loan deal expires at the end of January 2027.

According to information from The Scottish Sun, cited by Bulgarian sports media, Huracán do not have the financial means to activate the option for a permanent transfer. The fee Rangers are asking for is around £1.6 million.

When he joined Huracán, Cortés was given the opportunity to remain in Buenos Aires on a permanent deal.

The Colombian is also attracting interest from clubs in Major League Soccer in the United States. At this stage, there is no confirmed agreement with CSKA, and any potential transfer depends on Rangers' position and the terms on which the Scottish club would part ways with the player.

Rangers signed Cortés from Lens for around £4.5 million. He initially joined the Glasgow club on loan, before his transfer was subsequently made permanent. In 2025, the footballer was also sent on loan to Spanish club Sporting Gijón, before continuing his career in Argentina.

Cortés has one appearance for the Colombia national team.

Once his loan at Huracán ends in January, it is expected to become clear whether Cortés will be given another opportunity at Rangers or loaned out to another club. At present, CSKA are among the teams monitoring the situation.