Federico Valverde will sign a new contract with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until 2031. This is reported by The Athletic, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The current agreement of the Spanish giants' captain runs until the summer of 2029. The new contract will add another two years to its duration and will also include a €1 billion release clause. According to the report, the amount is standard for Real's star players.

Valverde will be among the highest-paid players

A source familiar with the negotiations said that the Uruguayan will receive a salary increase. This will put him among the highest-paid players in Real's squad.

The club has yet to officially announce the signing. According to Spanish publication AS, however, the two sides have already reached an agreement to extend the contract until 2031.

388 appearances for Real

Valverde joined Real in 2016 after being signed from Peñarol. Two years later, he made his first-team debut, and he has now made 388 appearances for the Madrid club.

This season, the 28-year-old has made 15 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists. In addition to playing as a midfielder, he has also been used at right-back.

Head coach José Mourinho has already defined his role in the squad: “The plan for building the team was made with the idea of Valverde playing in the centre of the pitch.” Nevertheless, the Portuguese manager also relies on the captain in the defensive area when necessary.