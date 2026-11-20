Benjamin Šeško will not leave Manchester United during the January transfer window, despite reports of interest from Juventus. This was stated by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who denied that there is a realistic possibility of a deal between the Slovenian striker and the Italian club.

“Šeško wants to remain at Manchester United, so a departure in January is not planned,” Romano said. According to him, the player believes in the club and maintains good relations with the management and his teammates.

The 23-year-old striker has endured a difficult start to the season due to a recurrence of a shin injury. The problem, which had also troubled him towards the end of last season, resurfaced during the League Cup match against Brighton on September 16.

Because of the injury, Šeško has made just six appearances and scored two goals for Manchester United since the start of the season. The club hopes he will return to action before the end of January, but his recovery could continue into February.

Šeško’s expected return would be important for Manchester United’s new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of the team following the departure of Michael Carrick. The Argentine will have limited options in attack while the Slovenian is sidelined.

Romano also reported that Manchester United are exploring the market for a new centre-forward in January regardless of Joshua Zirkzee’s future. The Dutchman has also been linked with a possible return to Serie A, and his potential departure would affect the club’s plans for the winter transfer window.