Kiril Kotev is no longer serving as technical director of the Bulgarian Football Union. The decision was made after talks were held and by mutual agreement between the two sides.

“The decision was made after talks were held and by mutual agreement between the two sides,” the Bulgarian Football Union said.

Kotev took over the position in April 2024, after the then-technical director Georgi Ivanov was elected president of the football governing body. Upon his appointment, the Bulgarian Football Union assigned the new director a broad range of responsibilities, including coordinating the work of the national teams and developing the various areas of Bulgarian football.

As technical director, Kiril Kotev was directly responsible for the work of all national teams. His remit also included the Bulgarian Football Union’s coaching school, youth football and women’s football.

The statement announcing the separation did not specify who would take over his duties or whether changes to the structure of the technical department were planned. Kotev was part of the Bulgarian Football Union’s management team and took part in decisions related to the national teams and the development of football in the country.