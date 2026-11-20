Lokomotiv Sofia are the new state youth boxing champions of Bulgaria. The capital club claimed the title after the conclusion of the second round of the State Individual-Team Championship, which was held in Plovdiv.

More than 150 boxers from nearly 50 clubs across the country stepped into the ring. In the fiercely contested competition, the “Railwaymen” won seven medals – three gold, two silver and two bronze. The result secured them first place in the tournament’s team standings.

LAUTA took second place in Plovdiv with four medals – two gold and two silver. Levski Sofia finished third, also winning seven medals: two gold, one silver and four bronze.

CSKA finished fourth in the standings after the second round. Thus, following the staging of the two tournaments during the year, Lokomotiv Sofia climbed to the top and won the state youth title.

The success in Plovdiv confirmed the capital club’s strong performance in the team championship. The three gold medals were supplemented by two silver and two bronze medals, allowing Lokomotiv to overtake its rivals in the decisive second round.