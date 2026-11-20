The Polish Football Association has suspended 10 footballers competing in the third division and lower levels of the domestic game over suspicions of match-fixing. The decisions were taken on November 12 and 16, the federation said.

The measure was imposed by the disciplinary spokesman of the Polish Football Association, Adam Gilarski. He has also submitted requests to the disciplinary committee to initiate proceedings against the players.

The names of the footballers and their clubs have not been disclosed. The federation has also not specified the period for which they will be unable to take part in matches. The suspension is a temporary measure as part of the disciplinary procedure and does not constitute a final finding of guilt.

The Polish federation said the alleged violations had been identified with the help of specialized software monitoring activity in sports betting. Since July 2023, the organization has used the services of Sportradar, which prepares monthly reports on suspicious patterns in matches from the national leagues.

According to the federation, since the 2022/2023 season, reports of alleged influence over the outcome or course of 29 football matches from the first to the fourth tier have been analyzed. A separate report concerned one match in the women's Ekstraliga.

This is how the Polish Football Association described the fight against match manipulation in its statement on the new measures. The organization specified that information about the suspicious matches had also been forwarded to a national platform combating the phenomenon, which includes representatives of law enforcement agencies.

The disciplinary committee must review the submitted materials and decide whether to initiate proceedings in the case. Only after they have been concluded can final sanctions be imposed, if violations are established.

The federation said the current actions are part of a broader procedure related to suspicious betting and possible match manipulation at various levels of Polish football.