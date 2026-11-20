Napoli head into their home match against Torino in the 12th round of Serie A under pressure. The match will be played on Saturday, 21 November, at 20:45 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, with the two teams separated by just one position and one point in the standings.

Napoli are tenth with 15 points after 11 matches, while Torino occupy 11th place with 14. Massimiliano Allegri's team have recorded just one win in their last five league matches, intensifying the criticism directed at the experienced coach.

Napoli cancelled Allegri's traditional pre-match press conference. This is the second consecutive cancelled meeting with journalists ahead of a Serie A match. According to the club's decision, the coach will speak after the match.

The decision comes after a difficult period for the team, which lost 4:1 to Porto in the Champions League on 4 November. Napoli will also have to respond to yet another personnel problem in the match against Torino.

Goalkeeper Alex Meret suffered a fracture of the fifth lumbar vertebra during training. His recovery is expected to keep him out of the squad for an extended period, but the exact length of his absence has not been announced.

Vanja Milinković-Savić will start in goal. The Serbian goalkeeper has already played for Napoli this season, and against Torino he will also face his former club.

Torino are also looking for a change after failing to win any of their last three Serie A matches. Head coach Ignazio Abate knows Allegri from their time together at Milan, where he played under his management.

„I have a special relationship with the coach. I have learned so many things from him. He is a top-class coach, extremely good at managing and reading the game. I see him often because we live in the same building in Milan and talk from time to time,“ Abate said.

The match in Naples will be a direct clash between two teams from the lower half of the table, both of whom need a result to end their negative runs.