An appeal for blood donations to help Nikolay Arabov was issued by the Sliven Regional Council of the Bulgarian Football Union. The legendary footballer is in serious health condition and has been admitted to the Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas after being transferred from a medical facility in Sliven.

The initiative is supported by the mayor of Sliven Municipality. Regional Council chairman Raycho Raychev called on citizens, football clubs, players, coaches, sports officials and supporters to help by donating blood.

“Today, the legend of our football needs our help, solidarity and team support off the pitch,” the appeal says.

Nikolay Arabov is one of the iconic names in the history of football in Sliven. He is a former national team player and an honorary citizen of Sliven. The Bulgarian Football Union describes him as one of the legends of local football.

Those wishing to help should provide the name Nikolay Asenov Arabov and the medical facility Heart and Brain Hospital, Burgas. The published appeal does not specify a particular blood type or an additional donation schedule.

Sources: slivenpost.bg, vesti.bg