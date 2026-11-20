The European Union is discussing a ban on issuing visas to Russian athletes as part of the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia currently being prepared. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this after a meeting of the leaders of the coalition of the willing in Berlin.

“The European Commission has prepared a draft of another package of sanctions. It will also include a proposal to ban visas for Russian athletes,” Tusk said, as quoted by Polish media and the Russian sports daily “Sport-Express”. The prime minister clarified that he was not authorised to disclose all the details of the document.

According to him, the sanctions should be strengthened by the end of the year in order to exert pressure on Moscow. Tusk did not specify whether the proposal applies to all Russian athletes or only to competitors who compete under the Russian flag and use national symbols.

The European Commission confirmed that it is working on the 22nd package of sanctions, but has not announced its final composition or the date of its presentation. The document must then be reviewed and approved by the member states.

Polish Radio reported that the options under discussion include instructions for EU countries to deny visas to Russian athletes travelling to competitions with the national flag, anthem or other official symbols. This would constitute a narrower measure than a complete ban on all Russian competitors.

Therefore, there is currently no EU-wide visa ban in force for Russian athletes. Headlines about a “complete blockade” describe a possible scenario, not an already adopted decision.

In the 21st package of sanctions, adopted on 23 July 2026, the EU created a legal basis for a comprehensive visa ban on current and former members of the Russian armed forces and formations affiliated with them. This measure targets individuals linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine, not athletes as a professional group.

Individual European countries are already applying their own restrictions. Norway and Finland have announced that they will prevent Russian and Belarusian professional athletes and members of their teams from entering the country when travelling for competitions. Under Norwegian rules, the restriction may also affect competitors who participate as neutrals.

The European Commission stated that sport should not be used as a propaganda tool and that the normalisation of Russian and Belarusian participation in international events should not be encouraged while the war in Ukraine continues. At the same time, decisions on admission to specific tournaments remain within the remit of the international federations, which must comply with European sanctions.

If the proposal is included in the final package and approved by all member states, the consequences will depend on its precise scope. For now, it is unclear whether visas will be denied to all Russian athletes or only to those who officially represent Russia at international competitions.

Sources: sport-express.ru, polskieradio24.pl, forbes.ru