Vladimir Zografski advanced through qualification for the first individual event of the new season in the Ski Jumping World Cup. On the large hill in Lillehammer, the Bulgarian recorded a jump of 116 metres and received 80.7 points, which placed him 35th. His result secured him a place in the main event, for which the top 50 competitors qualified.

The qualification was won by home representative Isak Andreas Langmo. The Norwegian achieved 135.5 metres and collected 119.8 points. Kristoffer Sundal finished second with a jump of 136.5 metres and 118.9 points, while Marius Lindvik took third place after jumping 137.5 metres and receiving 117.4 points.

Sundal and Lindvik’s longer attempts were not enough for first place because of the larger wind deductions. Sundal had 20.9 points deducted from his score, while Lindvik had 19.7 points deducted. Langmo’s deduction was 16.7 points. A total of 70 competitors from 19 countries started in the qualification.

The men’s main individual event is scheduled for Saturday. It will be Zografski’s first opportunity to score points in the new season. Lillehammer is the first stop on the Ski Jumping World Cup calendar for the 2026/2027 season.