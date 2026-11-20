Manuel Neuer is continuing his recovery in Brazil after receiving permission from Bayern Munich to complete his rehabilitation outside Germany this week. Videos and photos posted on social media on Friday show the goalkeeper in Búzios, a coastal town near Rio de Janeiro.

“The player was allowed to complete his rehabilitation outside Munich this week,” Bayern said in response to a question about the matter. The club did not provide any further details about the 40-year-old captain’s programme.

In one of the videos, Neuer can be seen at a McDonald’s restaurant. In another, he is riding a scooter with an unidentified woman. The identity of his companion has not been confirmed, and Bayern has not commented on the footage.

According to Bild, the goalkeeper will miss a planned fan-club event this weekend because of the trip. Meanwhile, Neuer himself posted a photo on Instagram showing him in a gym, although it is unclear where the image was taken.

Neuer was injured on 7 November during Bayern’s 2–1 victory over Mainz. He was substituted before half-time, and subsequent examinations confirmed a partial tear to a tendon in his right leg.

Bayern announced that the goalkeeper would be sidelined “for some time” without specifying a concrete timeframe for his return. According to media reports, the club does not expect Neuer to return to the pitch before the end of the calendar year.

Bayern has not announced exactly when Neuer will end his stay in Brazil and resume his rehabilitation in Munich.