Carlos Alcaraz continued his unbeaten run in sets at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Spaniard defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-1 in 66 minutes and finished the group stage with three wins from three matches.

Alcaraz broke serve in the very first game of the match. It proved to be the only break in the first set, which the seven-time Grand Slam champion won 6-4. In the second set, the Spaniard broke again at the start and then secured two more breaks to close it out 6-1.

“The match was important, I felt good,” Alcaraz said after the match. The Spaniard entered the contest with some physical discomfort, but showed no signs that it was preventing him from controlling the game against the Italian.

The victory secured Alcaraz first place in the Ivan Lendl group. In the semifinals, he will face Ben Shelton, who finished second in the other group.

The two met in the final of the tournament in Paris two weeks ago. Alcaraz won that match 7-6(5), 7-5.

Flavio Cobolli finished last in the group after three defeats and without winning a set. The Italian lost to Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe and Alcaraz.

Medvedev and Tiafoe will determine the second semifinalist from the group. The winner of that match will face Alexander Zverev, who has already secured his place in the final four.