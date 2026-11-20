Yulia Stamatova reached the doubles final of the clay-court tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey, which has a prize fund of 15,000 dollars. The Bulgarian and host representative Doga Turkmen, seeded fourth, defeated second seeds Laura Boehner of Germany and Linda Sevčíková of the Czech Republic 6-0, 6-3.

The match lasted 1 hour and 14 minutes. Stamatova and Turkmen had complete control from the start and won the first set without dropping a game. In the second set, they once again managed to impose their pace and closed out the match in two sets.

In the battle for the trophy, the Bulgarian-Turkish duo will face the winners of the match between top seeds Daria Yesypchuk of Ukraine and Kaat Kopeez of Belgium and third-seeded Romanians Stefania Boitza and Anastasia Safta.

For Stamatova, this is another strong doubles performance in Antalya. In the quarterfinals, she and Turkmen defeated Japan's Sae Noguchi and Shiho Tsujioka 2-6, 6-0, 10-8 after winning the deciding championship tiebreak.