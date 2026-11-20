Chelsea have been fined £150,000 for offensive and discriminatory chanting by some of their supporters during the third-round FA Cup match against Charlton Athletic. The Football Association said the club had also received an official warning and an action plan from an independent regulatory commission.

The match was played on 10 January 2026 at Charlton’s stadium and ended in a 5-1 victory for Chelsea. According to the appeal board’s decision, the chants were heard around the 56th minute, lasted approximately one minute and were not repeated. They contained an explicit reference to religion or belief.

Chelsea admitted the breach at the earliest opportunity, after which the regulatory commission determined the sanctions. The club appealed, but an independent appeal board rejected the appeal and upheld the fine, warning and action plan. The appeal board’s decision also stated that no specific individual responsible for the chants had been identified.

The plan requires Chelsea to inform its supporters about the incident, reaffirm its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour and take further steps to prevent, identify and respond to similar incidents.

The club must include the risk of discriminatory chanting in every security assessment for its matches. For away fixtures, Chelsea must also consider the need for its own stewards or staff to be present to work with supporters. The commission considered the involvement of a significant number of away fans, as well as shortcomings in planning and evidence-gathering, to be aggravating factors.

The club confirmed the punishment and condemned the behaviour of its supporters.

“Sectarian abuse and discriminatory language of any kind have no place at our football club,” Chelsea said.

The club said it would try to identify those responsible for the chants and would take action where necessary. Sanctions for supporters may include bans from attending matches or temporary suspension of membership, while those punished will also be referred to the Kick It Out programme, which combats discrimination in football.