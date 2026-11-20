Septemvri Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv drew 0-0 in the opening match of the 15th round of the First League. The game was played at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, with Vasil Minev as the referee.

The two teams, who need points in the bottom half of the standings, played a cautious first half. There were no serious goal-scoring opportunities before the break, while Septemvri were forced to make a substitution in the 27th minute. Defender Stipe Vulikić left the pitch due to injury and was replaced by Kubrat Yonashchy.

After the break, Lokomotiv created the more dangerous opportunity. In the 56th minute, Julien Lamy produced a technical effort with his right foot, but the ball went just centimetres wide of the left post.

In the 73rd minute, substitute Burbano was played in behind the hosts' defence and sent the ball into the Septemvri net. The goal, however, was disallowed for a narrow offside.

Septemvri responded six minutes later. Gerard Franzetti had the chance to shoot with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball struck the post.

In the 90th minute, the hosts were reduced to 10 men. Following a VAR review, Nikola Iliev was shown a straight red card for a foul on Parviz Umarbayev. Lokomotiv were unable to make use of their numerical advantage in the remaining time, and the match ended goalless.

The draw gave both teams one point. Lokomotiv Plovdiv moved up to ninth place with 13 points, while Septemvri occupy 12th place with 12 points.