Dave Ryding will open the ski season in Bansko on December 19. The most successful British alpine skier will be one of the event’s biggest stars, in an event organized in the ski area above the resort.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ryding, known as the Lancashire Rocket, has made 143 Alpine Ski World Cup starts. In his career, he has won one race and has six additional podium finishes. His victory came in the slalom in Kitzbühel on January 22, 2022.

Second visit to Bansko

Ryding has competed at five Winter Olympic Games. His most recent Olympic start was the slalom in Milan and Cortina on February 16, 2026, after which he ended his competitive career. He finished 17th in the Olympic slalom.

After retiring from active competition, the Briton has worked as an expert commentator for “Eurosport” in the United Kingdom. His upcoming appearance will be his second visit to Bansko. In 2010, he competed in two European Cup slaloms at the resort.

Ryding and Girardelli to captain teams

Ryding will be joined at the season opener by the legendary Marc Girardelli. The two will captain teams in the traditional parallel giant slalom competition “Join the Champion’s Team.” By inviting the two men, ski area concessionaire “Yulen” is continuing its practice of bringing famous names from the world of skiing to the season opener.

Season passes available at promotional prices

Sales of season and annual passes for the Bansko ski area at promotional prices will continue until December 1. The adult pass costs 870 euros, while the pass for students aged 12 to 18.99 and university students costs 820 euros. The price for children aged 7 to 11.99 is 460 euros, while children up to 6.99 years old and pensioners over 75 pay 55 euros. The prices include VAT and are valid for the 2026/2027 season.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, banskoski.com, teamgb.com