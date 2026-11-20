Bayern Munich drew 1-1 with Cologne in the opening match of the 10th round of the Bundesliga. The hosts fell behind early and equalised before the break, but were unable to secure a win at the “Allianz Arena”.

Cologne took the lead in the 12th minute after a swift counterattack. Said El Mala found Mika Mura, who beat goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and sent the ball into the net. The visitors exploited the space behind Bayern's defence and created several more dangerous chances.

The equaliser came in the 37th minute. Tom Bischof passed to Nathaniel Brown, who found space in front of the penalty area and scored with a low shot to make it 1-1.

Bayern suffered a serious blow before the break. Harry Kane was substituted in the 20th minute after suffering an ankle problem.

At half-time, Michael Olise was also substituted, with Tim Binder taking his place. The 19-year-old made his Bundesliga debut. Jamal Musiala also came on for Bayern after the break, having not played since September.

The hosts enjoyed more possession, but Cologne remained dangerous on the counterattack. Bayern goalkeeper Urbig made consecutive saves from shots by Mura and El Mala at the start of the second half. Late on, Musiala and Leroy Karl had chances for the hosts, but the score remained unchanged.

The draw left Bayern unbeaten after 10 rounds. The team moved to 22 points, while Cologne now have 10. The match also marked Vincent Kompany's return to the dugout after his absence due to health problems.

Bayern will continue with an away match against Hamburger on 28 November. Cologne will host Augsburg on 29 November in the next round of the German championship.