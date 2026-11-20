France coach Zinedine Zidane described Spain as an expectedly difficult opponent following the draw for the Nations League quarter-finals. „We knew we would draw a strong team. It will be Spain – the world champions. We know them very well, but we will carefully analyse their latest matches“, Zidane told „Le Parisien“.

Spain will host the first match, while the return leg will be played in France in March 2027. The quarter-finals will be decided over two legs, with the winners qualifying for the tournament’s final four. The other pairings are Norway – England, the Netherlands – Portugal and Belgium – Germany.

The upcoming matches will be the first meeting between the two national teams since the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup, which Spain won 2–0. Zidane, however, rejected the description „revenge“.

„This is not revenge for the World Cup semi-final, but a different competition with a new squad“, said the France coach.

Zidane added that such a clash is inevitable for a team that wants to win the tournament. „If you want to go far in a competition, you have to eliminate the best“, he said.

The France coaching staff will monitor the players’ performances for their clubs until the next camp in March. France secured their place in the quarter-finals after a 2–1 victory over Turkey in their final group-stage match.

„We will monitor the players who were with us in November, as well as the others, in order to select the best squad for this challenge. Four months will pass before our next camp, but I am sure that everyone will be thinking about this match and will be ready in March“, Zidane said.

France’s objective remains to reach the final four in June and win the Nations League. The semi-finals are scheduled for 9 and 10 June 2027, while the final and the third-place match will be played on 13 June.