Olympiacos defeated Real Madrid 92:76 in a home game from the 13th round of the EuroLeague. The Greek team settled the game in the first half, then maintained its commanding lead until the end. The quarters ended 19:14, 31:19, 23:19 and 19:24. At halftime, the hosts led 50:33.

Alexander Vezenkov recorded 14 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist in 25 minutes and 42 seconds on the court. The Bulgarian national team player made 5 of his 13 field-goal attempts – 2 of 5 from two-point range and 3 of 8 from three-point range. Cody Miller-McIntyre also spent nearly 26 minutes on the court and finished with 5 points, 6 assists and 2 rebounds.

Tyrique Jones was the top scorer for the winners. The center scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and finished with the highest efficiency rating in the game. Evan Fournier added 17 points and 5 assists, while Tyson Ward contributed 10 points and 4 rebounds.

For Real Madrid, Theo Maledon scored 17 points and grabbed 3 rebounds. Damian Jones recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, but the Spanish team was unable to get back into the game after its large halftime deficit.

The game was played at SUNEL Arena because of renovations at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus. Before the start, Olympiacos coach Georgios Bartzokas said: “We expect a very difficult and closely contested game.”

After the victory, Olympiacos have 10 wins and 3 losses and sit second in the standings. Real Madrid are ninth with 7 wins and 6 defeats. The victory was the Greek team’s second over the Spanish side this season, following Olympiacos’ win in the EuroLeague final in May.