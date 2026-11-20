Carlos Nasar will make his first appearance of the season in Germany's weightlifting Bundesliga. The Olympic champion will represent Mutterstadt in the home fixture against Grünstadt, scheduled for November 21.

Nasar missed the opening round due to injury and then traveled to China for the World Championships in Ningbo. There, the Bulgarian won his fourth world title.

In the up to 95-kilogram category, Nasar lifted a total of 415 kilograms in the two lifts. He recorded 185 kilograms in the snatch and 230 kilograms in the clean and jerk. The International Weightlifting Federation registered all three results as world records.

Just a week before his return to the German podium, Nasar competed in the memorial tournament held in memory of Milen Dobrev in Plovdiv. There, he snatched 190 kilograms. The result is 5 kilograms above the official world record, but it is not recognized as an International Weightlifting Federation record because the tournament is not part of its official calendar.

“If I could turn back time a thousand times, I would choose Bulgaria a thousand times!”, Nasar said after the tournament in Plovdiv, dedicated to Olympic champion Milen Dobrev.

Nasar is not expected to attempt maximum weights against Grünstadt. His participation is intended to be part of his preparation for the first qualifying tournament for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The competition in Doha will take place from December 7 to 16. The men's up to 95-kilogram category, in which Nasar competes, is scheduled for December 13.