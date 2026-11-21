George Russell was fastest in the third and final free practice session ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver set a time of 1:34.041 and led a one-two finish for the team, with Kimi Antonelli second, 0.911 seconds behind. McLaren’s Lando Norris finished third, 0.974 seconds off the leader.

Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari, while Franco Colapinto took fifth for Alpine. Max Verstappen was sixth, 1.309 seconds behind. The top ten was completed by Liam Lawson, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Arvid Lindblad.

Russell topped the standings again

Russell completed 30 laps, with his fastest coming in the closing minutes of the session. Antonelli completed 29 laps, while Norris did 28. Unlike the first two practice sessions, which were limited by rain and a wet track, the third session took place on a dry circuit and gave the drivers their first opportunity to make full use of the slick tyres.

Russell had also been fastest in the second free practice session. In the third session, he initially moved to the top with a time of 1:34.805 before improving to 1:34.041. This remained the best time of the practice programme ahead of qualifying.

Contact between Russell and Verstappen

Russell and Verstappen made contact while battling for position at Turn 14 towards the end of the session. Verstappen overtook his rival, after which Russell attempted to regain the position. The two cars made wheel-to-wheel contact, and the stewards scheduled a review of the incident after the end of the session.

„He squeezed me into the barriers,“ Verstappen said over the radio.

The incident did not change the official practice classification. Russell remained at the top, while Mercedes began the race weekend with two consecutive fastest times in the free practice sessions.

Sources: formula1.com, the-race.com