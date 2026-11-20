With a racket in his hand and a smile on his face, Novak Djokovic is swapping the tennis court for the big screen. The record holder for Grand Slam tournament titles is making his film debut in the new sequel to the comedy “Meet the Parents”, which hits cinemas in Bulgaria on November 27.

The Serbian tennis player appears in a brief scene with Owen Wilson. In the trailer, Djokovic is holding a tennis racket and gets involved in a comic moment with Wilson’s character. The athlete thus joins a cast that also includes Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo.

“Meet the Parents” is the fourth film in the series, which began in 2000. The new story once again brings together Jack Byrnes, Greg Focker and Pam Focker, but this time the focus is on the next generation.

Henry Focker, Greg and Pam’s son, decides to marry Olivia. Ariana Grande’s character is a confident and successful woman who previously worked as an FBI negotiator. While Jack welcomes her with open arms, Greg begins to doubt his son’s choice. His behavior gradually starts to resemble that of his former father-in-law, Jack, once again leading to family conflicts and awkward situations.

The film is directed by John Hamburg, who wrote or co-wrote the screenplays for the previous installments in the series. Ben Stiller once again takes the lead role, while Robert De Niro returns as the stern Jack Byrnes.

Tennis fans will have to wait until the end of December for Djokovic’s next announced appearance on court. The “Six Kings Slam” exhibition tournament in Riyadh is scheduled for December 27, 28 and 30, with December 29 set aside as a rest day.

Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur will also take part in the competition. The tournament will be broadcast on Netflix.

“Riyadh has always welcomed me fantastically, and it is wonderful to return once again,” Djokovic says of his participation in the tournament.

Until then, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will have the opportunity to be seen in an unusual role for him. Instead of in a sports arena, he will appear on the big screen as part of the new story about the Focker family.