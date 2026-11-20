Daniil Medvedev is the last semifinalist at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Russian defeated Frances Tiafoe 6:3, 6:4 in 1 hour and 22 minutes to secure a match against world No. 1 Alexander Zverev.

The match was a direct clash for second place in the group. Before the encounter, the tournament organizers made the stakes clear: “The winner will qualify for the semifinals.”

Medvedev won the first set after the only break of serve in the sixth game. Until the end of the set, he did not give Tiafoe a chance to break back and closed it out 6:3.

In the second set, both players were solid on serve until 4:4. The Russian then earned a break, took a 5:4 lead and finished the match in the next game with his first match point.

Serve was Medvedev’s main weapon in the match. He landed 76 percent of his first serves and finished with 15 aces, while Tiafoe recorded six. The Russian converted both of his break points without allowing a break on his own serve.

In Saturday’s semifinal, November 21, Medvedev will face Alexander Zverev. The German finished the group stage with three wins and without losing a set, while the upcoming match will be a repeat of the 2021 final, when Zverev won the title.

Medvedev is the 2020 ATP Finals champion. In the other semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz will face Ben Shelton.