Saturday's sports schedule on television features football from Bulgaria and Europe's top leagues, as well as live coverage of MotoGP, tennis and winter sports. The first major events begin around noon, while the busiest part of the day is in the evening.

Bulgarian football begins with two matches

At 12:15 p.m. on Diema Sport, Chernomorets face Rilski Sportist in a Second League match. At 2:45 p.m., the same channel will broadcast Slavia vs. Arda from the efbet League.

The Varna derby between Spartak and Cherno More is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., again on Diema Sport. The match is part of the 15th round of the Bulgarian championship.

Football in Europe

At 2:00 p.m., Diema Sport 3 will broadcast Wolfsburg vs. Holstein Kiel, while half an hour later Millwall vs. Queens Park Rangers begins on Nova Sport. At 3:00 p.m. on MAX Sport 4, Alavés face Deportivo La Coruña.

At 4:00 p.m. on MAX Sport 3, Lazio face Lecce, while at 4:30 p.m. Diema Sport 3 will show Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund. At 5:00 p.m., Tottenham face Ipswich on Nova Sport, while Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia begins on MAX Sport 4.

The evening schedule continues with Parma vs. Roma at 7:00 p.m. on MAX Sport 3, Schalke 04 vs. Stuttgart on Diema Sport 3 and Kalamata vs. AEK on Nova Sport, both matches starting at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, MAX Sport 4 will broadcast Sevilla vs. Betis.

At 9:45 p.m. on MAX Sport 3, Napoli face Torino, while Real Madrid vs. Celta begins at 10:00 p.m. on MAX Sport 4. St. Pauli vs. Bochum is on Nova Sport from 9:30 p.m., while Monaco vs. Auxerre starts at 9:45 p.m. on Diema Sport 3.

Live MotoGP and tennis

Motorsport occupies an important place in the schedule. MAX Sport 2 will show the second practice session and qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix at 12:00 p.m., followed by the MotoGP sprint at 5:00 p.m. MAX Sport 1 has live coverage of the ATP Finals in Turin scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the evening session beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Winter sports and other broadcasts

Eurosport 1 will offer figure skating from the Grand Prix in Finland and equestrian sport from the Global Champions League in Verona. Eurosport 2's schedule includes golf, ski jumping and additional figure-skating sessions.

Ring will show Champions League highlights from 8:00 p.m., a magazine programme from 9:00 p.m. and fight nights from 10:00 p.m.