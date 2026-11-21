Slavia host Arda in a match from the 15th round of the First League. The game will be played at the “Aleksandar Shalamanov” Stadium in Sofia, with kick-off at 14:45.

The match is the second game of the round, after Septemvri and Lokomotiv Plovdiv drew 0–0 on Friday. Saturday’s schedule also features the Varna derby between Spartak and Cherno More.

Arda have a seven-point lead

Before the start of the match, Slavia sit eighth with 14 points. The “Whites” have recorded two wins, eight draws and four defeats, scoring nine goals and conceding nine.

Arda are sixth with 21 points after six wins, three draws and five defeats. The team from Kardzhali return to league action after a 3–2 defeat to Spartak in Varna on November 8.

“We failed to respond to Spartak Varna’s aggression,” Arda coach Aleksandar Tunchev said after the game, as quoted by BTA.

Slavia also enter the match after a 0–0 draw with Cherno More. The Sofia side have not won any of their latest league matches, while low scoring has been one of the defining features of their season.

Arda won the last meeting

The last match between the two sides ended in a 1–0 victory for Arda on July 24, 2026. The Kardzhali-based team won at home at the start of the season.

After this match, Slavia will visit Lokomotiv Sofia on November 27. Arda will host Botev Plovdiv in their next league game.

Sources: m.goal.bg, actualno.com, bta.bg