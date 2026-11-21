Espanyol beat Athletic Bilbao 1–0 away from home in a La Liga matchday 13 fixture. Roberto Fernández scored the only goal at San Mamés in the 66th minute after an assist from Tyrhys Dolan. The victory was Eder Sarabia’s first in charge of the Catalan side.

Athletic Bilbao had 57.9% possession and registered 17 shots to their opponents’ six, but they failed to turn their dominance in possession and the number of attacks into a goal. Espanyol were more effective when it mattered and held on to their lead until the final whistle.

Fortuño kept the hosts at bay

The hosts had chances to equalise after the goal. Espanyol goalkeeper Ángel Fortuño saved efforts from Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet, and in the closing minutes he also denied a header from Iñaki Williams. Beñat Gerenabarrena and Robert Navarro also missed opportunities.

Athletic started more actively and tried to apply pressure from the outset, but the hosts’ attacks did not lead to a clear-cut chance before half-time. After Roberto Fernández’s goal, Espanyol dropped deeper and defended their narrow lead.

A debut victory for Sarabia

“The first half looked like what we want to be,” Eder Sarabia told AS. The coach, who took over at Espanyol after the international break, also highlighted the winning mentality of his players.

Athletic Bilbao manager Edin Terzić identified the lack of a finishing touch as the hosts’ main problem. “We couldn’t find a way to score. We created some danger, but we didn’t have enough clear-cut chances to deserve the victory,” said the German coach.

After the victory, Espanyol moved onto 15 points, while Athletic Bilbao remained on 16. In the next round, the Basque side will visit Málaga, while Espanyol will host Getafe.

Sources: as.com, cadenaser.com, championat.com