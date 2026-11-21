Spartak Varna host Cherno More in the Varna derby. The match from the 15th round of the efbet League kicks off at 17:15 at Spartak Stadium, known to supporters as “Koritoto”.

The hosts enter the match with an advantage from the two teams’ first clash of the season. On 26 July, Spartak won 3–0 at “Ticha”, with goals from Angel Granchov in the 33rd minute, Georgi Stoyanovski in the 88th and Ricardo Sousa in added time.

Morales: Support must be earned

For Spartak, this will be their second match under the management of Daniel Morales. The new coach began with a 3–2 comeback win over Arda, and ahead of the derby he stressed the players’ conduct and their responsibility to the club.

“We will have full support, but we must earn it on the pitch,” Morales told “The Home of Football” on DIEMA SPORT.

The coach described the Varna derby as an important match for both clubs. He stressed that the rivalry is between the teams, not the coaches, while once again recalling the 3–0 victory at “Ticha”.

Traffic changes and increased checks

The Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced that spectators will be admitted from 15:00. Checks for weapons, pyrotechnic devices, knives, batons, knuckle-dusters and bottles will be carried out at the entrances. People subject to a ban on attending sporting events, perpetrators of anti-social acts and spectators under the influence of alcohol will not be admitted.

Due to the supporters’ marches, around 2,000 people are expected to make their way to the stadium. The Municipality of Varna will stop traffic on Kiril Shivarov Street from 14:30 until the end of the match, around 19:30. If necessary, between 15:30 and 16:30, streets leading to Spartak Stadium from the direction of “Saedinenie” Square and “Ticha” Stadium will also be closed.

Spartak fans will set off at 15:10 from “Saedinenie” Square along Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard. Cherno More supporters will gather at “Ticha” at 15:30, with their march starting 20 minutes later.