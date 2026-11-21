Harry Kane will be sidelined for the next few months due to a torn syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. The injury occurred during Bayern Munich's 1-1 home draw against Cologne in the 10th round of the Bundesliga, the club announced.

The England striker left the pitch in the 20th minute after taking a blow to his ankle in a collision with Joel Schmid. Kane tried to continue the match but was visibly limping and was replaced by Tom Bischof. The diagnosis was made following an examination by Bayern's medical team.

“Harry Kane suffered a torn syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. This means that the 33-year-old footballer will be sidelined for the next few months,” Bayern Munich announced.

The club did not specify an exact recovery timeframe. According to information reported by Reuters, local media are predicting an absence of around three months, but this duration has not been officially confirmed. Sporting director Max Eberl said that the doctors are discussing whether to recommend surgery.

Kane to miss Bayern's next match

Head coach Vincent Kompany also confirmed that the absence would last “months, not weeks.” “We will all try together to make something strong out of this situation,” the Belgian said after the match.

Following the draw, Bayern remained top of the standings with 22 points, while Cologne have 10. The Munich side will travel to Lille in the Champions League on November 25 and will be without their leading striker.

Kane has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 16 matches for Bayern this season. In addition to him, Michael Olise was also substituted against Cologne. He has a bruise to the front of his foot and will receive treatment over the coming days.

Sources: bundesliga.com, thestar.com.my, theguardian.com