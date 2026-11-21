The era of Nasko Sirakov as the key figure in the management of “Levski” has effectively come to an end. The former majority owner no longer holds shares in the club, is not a member of the new Board of Directors, and his influence is limited to the role of honorary president and an advisory voice.

Sirakov transferred his majority stake in June, when control of the club passed to Atanas Bostandzhiev and “Sofia Capital”. On September 14, the General Meeting also approved a change to the management model. The previous two-tier structure was replaced by a Board of Directors.

New Board and New Sporting Structure

Daniel Borimirov, Edu Gaspar, Felipe Berliner, Claudio Pracownik and Matthew Cherry joined the new body. Sirakov is not part of the board, but he was granted an advisory voice on all matters concerning the club’s development.

“By mutual agreement of the shareholders, he will have the right to an advisory voice on the Board,” Levski lawyer Stoimen Chakalov said after the General Meeting, as quoted by BNT.

The next step in the restructuring was the appointment of Enrico Pareshe as football director on November 13. The Italian, who has worked at “Milan”, “Roma”, “Torino” and “Rennes”, will coordinate the football department, transfer policy and planning for the first team.

Just six days later, “Levski” parted ways with the two heads of its scouting department, Krasimir Petrov and Georgi Korudzhiev. Korudzhiev spent nearly 17 years at the club as a youth player, academy coach and first-team scout. In his farewell message, he thanked Sirakov, Daniel Borimirov and Anton Kraus for their trust and support.

Sirakov Remains Symbolically Connected to the Club

The changes do not mean that Sirakov is leaving “Levski” completely. The club officially stated that he would have a role in shaping its sporting and technical direction, ensuring continuity and preserving the club’s identity.

“I don’t believe he will leave the club,” Levski legend Bozhidar Iskrenov told “Tema Sport”. According to him, Sirakov went through a difficult period in order to stabilize “Levski”.

On the pitch, the team continues its battle for the top positions. In their latest match, “Levski” lost 0–3 to CSKA on November 8. Maks Ebong opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Ioannis Pittas doubled the lead in the 15th, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin completed the final score in the 57th minute.

“Levski” are second in the First League with 32 points after 13 matches, two points behind leaders CSKA. The team’s next match is against “Lokomotiv” Sofia on November 22 at the “Georgi Asparuhov” Stadium.

Sources: sportlive.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg