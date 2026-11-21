Milo Borisov confirmed that he is negotiating the acquisition of Botev Plovdiv, but said that there is currently no specific agreement. This leaves the question of the club’s ownership unresolved, despite reports emerging that the deal is close to being finalized.

“There are negotiations, but nothing specific. Talks are still ongoing,” Borisov said on November 17. He clarified that he is interested in the club but urged that expectations not get ahead of the official decision.

Offer for the Shares, but No Official Deal

On November 20, “24 Chasa” reported that Borisov had made an offer to acquire the shares of Botev Plovdiv and that final talks with representatives of the management had taken place during the week. According to the report, the deal could be completed in the coming days, but so far no official transfer of ownership has been announced.

Thus, the latest information highlights a discrepancy between media reports of negotiations nearing completion and Borisov’s own public position, in which he speaks only of interest and ongoing talks. It has also not been announced whether the potential acquisition would be made personally by him or through an affiliated company.

How the Shares Are Distributed

According to “Maritsa,” 90 percent of the capital of PFC Botev Plovdiv AD is held by the “Fan Club 1912” Association, while the remaining 10 percent is owned by the “FC Botev” Association. The acquisition of the majority stake would give the new investor control over the club.

The negotiations began following the death of Iliyan Filipov on September 30. After that, attorney Christian Raychev was appointed interim executive director while the club seeks a solution for its management and financing.

What Comes Next for Botev

The next key step is an official decision by the shareholders and the registration of any potential change in management and ownership. Until then, Milo Borisov cannot be presented as Botev Plovdiv’s new owner, but only as a potential buyer negotiating for the shares.