Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but he will not start from first position. The Mercedes driver stopped the clock at 1:33.893 minutes and beat Max Verstappen by 0.258 seconds, but a five-place penalty dropped him to sixth position.

Verstappen finished second with a time of 1:34.151 minutes, but will start from pole position. Alongside him on the front row will be Antonelli’s teammate George Russell, who set the third-fastest time of 1:34.224 minutes.

The penalty sent Antonelli down to sixth place

Antonelli’s penalty is related to the installation of a sixth internal combustion engine in his car for the season. According to Sky Sports, exceeding the permitted number of engines is the reason the world champion lost five grid positions.

Thus, Russell, who was third in qualifying, will start second, while Lando Norris will move up to third place. Isack Hadjar will start fourth, while Arvid Lindblad will take fifth position. After the penalty, Antonelli will be sixth.

Red Bull will also have a second car at the front of the field. Isack Hadjar set the fifth-fastest time in qualifying, but will benefit from Antonelli’s penalty and start from fourth place. Oscar Piastri was seventh in the session, but because of his own 10-place penalty, he will start 17th.

Ferrari failed to reach the third segment

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to reach the third segment of qualifying. Leclerc finished 11th and Hamilton 12th in the session, but following Piastri’s penalty they will start 10th and 11th, respectively.

“Incredible,” Leclerc reacted after both Ferrari drivers were eliminated in the second segment.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on November 21 at the Las Vegas Strip street circuit. The race will start at 06:00 Bulgarian time on November 22.

Sources: formula1.com, skysports.com, autosport.com