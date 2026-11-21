Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday in a match from the 11th round of the Premier League. The game kicks off at 14:30 Bulgarian time and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

The hosts sit third with 21 points from 10 matches, but are experiencing their first serious crisis of the season. Enzo Maresca’s side have lost their last three league matches – against Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest. The latest defeat was a 1–3 loss away to the City Ground on 7 November.

“I don’t think we did everything right when we were winning, and I don’t think we are doing everything wrong when we are losing,” Maresca told the BBC. He added that the team’s main problem was conceding too many avoidable goals.

Injury problems for the hosts

Manchester City will be without Antoine Semenyo, who is recovering from a knee injury. Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes remain doubts, while Marc Guehi is expected to be fit to play. Maresca also confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will start.

Fulham arrive in Manchester 15th with 10 points. The London side have recorded two wins, four draws and four defeats since the start of the season. New manager Álvaro Arbeloa will be unable to call on goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, who is out for the rest of the season. Emile Smith Rowe has a thigh injury, while Tom Cairney could return.

City have a commanding head-to-head advantage

Manchester City have won the last 20 meetings with Fulham in all competitions. In the Premier League, the run stands at 17 consecutive victories – a record for successive wins by one team against another in the history of the English top flight.

That, however, does not ease the pressure on the hosts, who trail leaders Arsenal by six points and second-placed Brighton by one. For Fulham, the match is an opportunity to end their long negative run, while City are seeking their first win since the international break.

Manchester City’s schedule remains packed. After hosting Fulham, the team welcome Napoli in the Champions League on 24 November, before travelling to Arsenal in the Premier League on 29 November.

Sources: sports.yahoo.com, tntsports.co.uk, fourfourtwo.com