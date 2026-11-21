Lewis Hamilton said he was “devastated“ after he and his teammate Charles Leclerc were eliminated in the second segment of qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Ferrari drivers finished 12th and 11th, respectively, in the official qualifying classification and did not reach Q3.

Due to Oscar Piastri’s penalty, the two will move up one position each on the starting grid. Leclerc will therefore start 10th, while Hamilton will start 11th. Kimi Antonelli was the fastest in qualifying, but a five-place penalty for changes to the power unit left Max Verstappen in pole position.

Damage and an energy delivery problem

Hamilton explained that he had lost part of the floor of his Ferrari at the very beginning of Q1. According to him, this altered the balance of the car and resulted in a loss of around three to four tenths of aerodynamic downforce.

“I’m devastated. We’re working hard to do a good job,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

The seven-time world champion added that his final Q2 lap had been the best possible under the circumstances, but the car had lost around six tenths due to a problem with energy delivery to the power unit. He also pointed out that he had not had a car ahead of him from which to get a tow along the long straights.

The low track temperature – around 15 degrees Celsius – made things even more difficult for Ferrari. Hamilton said the tyres had not worked well enough and that the car had suffered from a lack of grip.

Leclerc: I made a mistake in my only opportunity

Leclerc said he had had the pace to reach Q3, but had made a mistake on his only final flying lap. The Monegasque was just over one tenth of a second short of the time needed to progress.

“I made a mistake on the only lap I got,” Leclerc said.

The driver described Ferrari’s performance as very poor and said the team had lost around a second on the long straights. In his view, this will make overtaking in the race particularly difficult.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for November 22, 2026. For Ferrari, the race will begin from the back of the top ten, after the team failed to get either of its drivers into the decisive part of qualifying.

Sources: skysports.com, formula1.com, autosport.com