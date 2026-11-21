Borussia Mönchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund in the 10th round of the Bundesliga. The match at “Borussia-Park” kicks off at 16:30 Bulgarian time and pits the team bottom of the table against the side in second place.

Dortmund enter the match unbeaten this season and with 21 points from nine games. Nico Kovac's team have conceded just seven goals and have a goal difference of 16:7. In their last match, Borussia Dortmund defeated Elversberg 2:1.

Mönchengladbach are 18th with four points and a goal difference of 12:25. The hosts lost their last match 1:3 to Hamburger, with Joe Scally scoring the team's only goal.

Kovac warns against complacency

Despite the difference in the standings, Nico Kovac insists that the visitors must not underestimate their opponents. “The standings cannot make us underestimate any team in the Bundesliga. They are just a snapshot, and Mönchengladbach are not so weak that they should be bottom. They will challenge us and we have to embrace the battle,” the Borussia Dortmund coach said.

Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton and Carney Chukwuemeka were doubtful due to muscular problems. All three missed the last international break. Borussia Dortmund remain without the long-term absentees Emre Can, Yannis Konstantelias and Justin Lerma.

The hosts are seeking an upset

Alexander Blessin described the upcoming opponents as “one of the best teams in Germany”. The Mönchengladbach coach pointed out that Dortmund rely not only on their individual quality, but also on an organised defence.

The statistics from the latest head-to-head meetings favour the visitors. Borussia Dortmund have lost just one of their last seven matches against their namesakes, winning five and drawing one. The last meeting between the two teams, however, ended in a 1:0 win for Mönchengladbach.

The rivals will play their 109th match in Bundesliga history. For the hosts, the game is an opportunity to end their losing streak and move away from the bottom, while Dortmund will look to maintain their unbeaten start and stay close to the league leaders.

Sources: bundesliga.com, videos.sport.sky.de